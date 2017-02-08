Community
Home > Community

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Lighthouse of Oakland County’s PATH Program

Posted 4 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment
Since 1992, nearly 2,000 homeless women and children in Southeast Michigan have moved from crisis to stability and self-sufficiency thanks to the Lighthouse PATH program
Hear inspirational stories of triumph and success as Lighthouse of Oakland County continues to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of its groundbreaking PATH program.  Hosted by Local 4 WDIV Anchor & Reporter Priya Mann, the celebration takes place on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Community House of Birmingham. Through Lighthouse’s dedication to serving the community, the PATH program has helped nearly 2,000 homeless women and their children find stability and return to self-sufficiency in Southeast Michigan.

PATH is a 24-month rigorous commitment, that provides transitional housing and an abundance of resources — from job search and the ability to complete one’s education to daycare, budgeting and financial literacy to skill building and more.  Guests will be greeted by Senator Debbie Stabenow and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, and will hear stories of inspiration from current and former clients who have participated in the PATH program. One former client, Jenifer Hughes of Farmington, has a powerful story of facing homelessness with her three children to rising up as a business woman now working for MGM Grand Detroit, with the help of PATH.
A celebration of the 25th Anniversary of PATH, the only program of its kind in Southeast Michigan.  Guests will enjoy a delicious strolling dinner, an inspirational program, exciting raffles, dueling pianos and dancing.

 

Purchase Tickets

Reservations are $100 per person and may be made by visiting www.lighthouseoakland.org and clicking “events.”

 

 

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Doors Open 6:30 p.m. | Program 7:30 p.m.

 

 

Where?

The Community House of Birmingham

380 S. Bates Street | Birmingham, MI 48009

Valet Parking

 

Gratitude

Lighthouse of Oakland County wishes to thank the following sponsors who are making the 25th Anniversary Celebration possible:

 

MGM Grand Detroit
Larry & Kathy Goss
Greenstone’s Fine Jewelery
UBS Financial Services
Wachler Estate Collection
Be You Foundation
Huntington National Bank
James Clarke
Local 4 WDIV
Hour Detroit
WJBK Fox 2 Detroit
CJ & Patricia Ghesquiere
James & M. Lambrecht
Susan Foley
Brian Meer
Bridget & Donald Stockton
Metro Welding
The Goodwin Co.
Knudsen Bros Collision
Orin Jewelers

 

About Lighthouse of Oakland County
Since 1972, Lighthouse of Oakland County is a leading resource for people and families challenged by economic hardship.  Today, Lighthouse understands the complexities that lead to poverty and economic crisis.  Lighthouse works as a one-stop shop helping not only to meet clients’ basic needs of food and shelter, but also to positively impact their lives through workforce development, financial literacy and life skill-building programs that create the path to self-sufficiency.  Lighthouse is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization serving more than 16,000 individuals annually.  Visit www.lighthouseoakland.org

for more information.

 

 

Lighthouse of Oakland County

46156 Woodward Avenue

PO Box 430508 | 

Pontiac, MI 4834 248.920.6000 | www.lighthouseoakland.org

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

100 photos Launch gallery

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

Continue reading Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Lighthouse of Oakland County’s PATH Program

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now