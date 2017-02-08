Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Lighthouse of Oakland County’s PATH Program

Hear inspirational stories of triumph and success as Lighthouse of Oakland County continues to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of its groundbreaking PATH program. Hosted by Local 4 WDIV Anchor & Reporter Priya Mann, the celebration takes place on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Community House of Birmingham. Through Lighthouse’s dedication to serving the community, the PATH program has helped nearly 2,000 homeless women and their children find stability and return to self-sufficiency in Southeast Michigan. PATH is a 24-month rigorous commitment, that provides transitional housing and an abundance of resources — from job search and the ability to complete one’s education to daycare, budgeting and financial literacy to skill building and more. Guests will be greeted by Senator Debbie Stabenow and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, and will hear stories of inspiration from current and former clients who have participated in the PATH program. One former client, Jenifer Hughes of Farmington, has a powerful story of facing homelessness with her three children to rising up as a business woman now working for MGM Grand Detroit, with the help of PATH.