Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Annual Card Party

On Jan. 7, at the DoubleTree Monroeville, the Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. (DST) presented their Annual Card Party and Luncheon. This year, the Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter is celebrating 90 years of service.



Hundreds attended the popular card party with Dr. Christine White-Taylor, correspondence secretary, as the mistress of ceremonies. President Judy Clark greeted her sorors, friends and guests, while chaplain Holly Clark delivered the invocation. After a delightful lunch, guests played Bingo, Spades, Whist, Pinochle and Bridge. There were prizes galore, and DST extended a special thank you to Manchester Craftsman’s Guild, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Sabika Jewelry, and the Doubletree Hotel Monroeville for their generous donations.



The luncheon supports contributions to Sojourner House; an upcoming Financial Fitness project with the men of Omega Psi Phi; a Journey to Wellness event scheduled for Feb. 18; and the DST Scholarship/Arts and Letters Fashion Show set for March 18. DST will hold its 90th Anniversary Celebration Gala on Oct. 13. Also, the Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter took 28 students to see the movie, “Hidden Figures.”

