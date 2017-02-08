Peduto announces staffing changes for 2017

Office of the Mayor

Timothy McNulty has been named Communications Director in the Office of Mayor William Peduto. McNulty joined the Peduto administration in March 2014 and previously served as Communications Manager. Prior to joining the city McNulty was an 18-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, where he largely reported on local, state and federal government and politics. The annual salary for Mayor’s Office Communications Director is $89,122.

Sam Ashbaugh has been named Chief Financial Officer in the Office of Management & Budget. Prior to being named CFO Ashbaugh has 20 years of experience in government finance and management and most recently served as the City of Pittsburgh Budget Director from May 2014-Dec. 2016. In his capacity as CFO, he will oversee OMB, the Department of Finance, and I&P. He will be responsible for overseeing the City’s finances, spearheading major citywide management initiatives, strengthening the delivery of information technology services, and driving performance improvement strategies to ensure that city government is operating in the most efficient and effective manner. The annual salary for CFO is $104,594.

Alexis Vargas has joined the City of Pittsburgh as the new Manager of Special Initiatives in the Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment. Originally from Bolivia, Vargas is fluent in English, Spanish and basic Portuguese. She has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh GSPIA, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Military Engineering School of Bolivia. Her previous experience includes working for Global Links, project development and management in the public and nonprofit sectors, community engagement, and education and public health in disadvantaged international communities. The annual salary for the Manager of Special Initiatives (BNE) is $67,220.

has been nominated for the position of Budget Director, Office of Management & Budget. This nomination is subject to City Council approval. Presutti previously served as Assistant Director – Capital and Asset Management in OMB and has worked for the city in OMB since 2010. The annual salary for OMB Director is $99,322.

I&P

Lee Haller has been nominated for the position of Director of the Department of Innovation & Performance. This nomination is subject to City Council approval. Haller joined the Peduto Administration in July 2014 as the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works where he worked to fulfill Mayor William Peduto’s vision of efficient, data driven, and innovative city services. In DPW Haller led substantial department-wide change management initiatives including the implementation of a new work order an asset management system that allows DPW to manage day-to-day operations more efficiently, the rollout of the snow plow tracker application, and the introduction of the city’s first online permitting system for park shelter permits. The annual salary for I&P Director is $104,594.

Laura Meixell has been named Assistant Director of Performance Improvement in the Department of Innovation & Performance. Meixell joined the Peduto Administration in January 2014 as Analytics and Strategy Manager in I&P. Her previous works includes co-founding the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center with partners from Allegheny County and the University of Pittsburgh, developing a wide array of data-tools including Burgh’s Eye View and working to understand the City’s software systems. Most recently Meixell served as a core-team member for the Smart City Challenge work, contributing especially to development of the “data utility” concept and information infrastructure. Along with counterparts from New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Laura co-foun ded the Harvard Kennedy School Civic Analytics Network in which she works closely with government technology leaders from across the country to stay ahead of technology and share best practices. The annual salary for Assistant Director of Performance Improvement is $89,122.

OMI

Erin Bruni is now the Manager in the Office of Municipal Investigations. Bruni joined the City of Pittsburgh in 2000 and worked in OMI as a investigator for 16 years. In January 2016 Bruni was elevated to the role of OMI Operations Manager in which her primary responsibility was to coordinate public safety background investigations. The annual salary for Manager of OMI is $87,100.

Personnel

Debbie Lestitian has been nominated and approved by City Council to serve as Chief and Director of Human Resources & Administration in the Department of Personnel & Civil Service Commission. In January 2014 Lestitian joined the Peduto Administration as Chief Administration Officer, overseeing all administrative functions of city government. Her experience includes responsibilities over Personnel & Civil Service, Finance, the Citizen Police Review Board, and the Office of Municipal Investigations, as well as Mayoral appointments to all Boards, Authorities and Commissions.

Deborah Walker will now serve as the Deputy Chief of Human Resources in the Department of Personnel & Civil Service Commission. Since February of 2014 Walker served the City of Pittsburgh as the Manager of the Office of Municipal Investigations. Walker has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement, 10 years as a higher education administrator and a respected professional in the area of university, police, and community relations. The annual salary for Deputy Chief of Human Resources is $89,122.

Janet Manuel will now serve as the Deputy Director of Human Resources in the Department of Personnel & Civil Service Commission. Manuel has over 20 years of experience in Human Resources, and held positions in the private sector as Regional, Manager of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources and her most recent position as Vice President, Human Resources before joining the City of Pittsburgh. The annual salary for Deputy Director of Human Resources is $94,433.