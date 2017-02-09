AARP recognizes phenomenal achievements in Black History Month

It was a day of jubilance! A day of joy!

People were happy. People were excited.

Some had thought it wouldn’t be possible.

Some said “never.” Songs had been written. Laws were made. And finally, the possibility became real.

And in the year 2000… for the first-time ever…the first national holiday honoring an African American was recognized… in not just some… but in all 50 states!

The entire United States would celebrate. And rightfully so.

It was Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

At AARP, we celebrate the power of real possibilities that help make this world a better place for all people, for all generations.

We celebrate Black History Month with a national campaign highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of African American/Blacks both past and present, beginning last month with remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for this year’s observance, “First After 50,” recognizes and celebrates contemporary African Americans/Blacks who have achieved phenomenal accomplishments at age 50 or older, such as Morgan Freeman, winner of this year’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

See more at AARP.org/backcommunity

