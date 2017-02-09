Classifieds
Central Michigan University School Lead

Charter Schools. As the authorizer’s primary liaison for a portfolio of charter public schools, the school lead assists the Center in educating and supporting school boards to govern effectively and strategically in order to ensure the school’s academic performance, organizational viability and compliance with the charter contract and applicable law. Required: Bachelor’s degree, three years of experience, preferably in urban public schools.

For a complete list of requirements and to apply on-line please visit www.jobs.cmich.edu.

 

CMU is an AA/EO institution, providing equal opportunity to all persons, including minorities, females, veterans, and individuals with disabilities (see www.cmich.edu/ocrie).

