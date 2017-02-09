Department of Corrections launches annual Love Our City Community Improvement Campaign

Public encouraged to submit requests for trash, graffiti removal

The City of Atlanta Department of Corrections (DOC) today announced the launch of the annual Love Our City community improvement campaign. Starting February 14, 2017, the public can submit requests to the Atlanta DOC for trash, debris and graffiti removal. The department will accept the special clean-up campaign requests through March 1, 2017, and will begin work on March 2, continuing until all requests have been fulfilled. Projects will be completed by participants in the Inmate Work Detail Program at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

“As people demonstrate their love for one another on Valentine’s Day, the Atlanta Department of Corrections wants to extend that love to the communities in Atlanta where we live and work,” said Chief Patrick Labat, Atlanta Department of Corrections. “This is our third Love Our City community improvement effort and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Atlanta and doing our part to ensure our world-class city is properly cleaned and maintained.”

To submit a request, please send an email to DOCCleanUp@Atlantaga.gov and include Love Our City in the subject line or call the 311 customer service line, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Requests including but not limited to trash pick-up, cutting grass, debris removal, painting over graffiti and boarding abandoned buildings, will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis and scheduled accordingly by the Atlanta Department of Corrections. Any requests received by the DOC that do not fall within the scope of the department’s capabilities will be forwarded to the appropriate city agency for consideration.

The DOC allows eligible inmates from the Atlanta City Detention Center to earn “good time” on their respective sentences by participating in the Inmate Work Detail Program. Eligible inmates are defined as non-violent, minimum security detainees who have been charged with misdemeanor offenses.

###

