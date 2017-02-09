Hartsfield-Jackson signs Sister Airport Agreement with Jamaica today

Hartsfield-Jackson to sign Sister Airport Agreement with Jamaica Airports

Agreement aims to increase travel, trade with island nation

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) officials will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with their counterparts from Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) on Thursday, Feb. 9. The agreement will allow both organizations to share their expertise and experience while increasing travel and trade between the world’s busiest airport and the island nation. AAJ, under the Jamaican Ministry of Transport and Mining, provides oversight for various aspects of Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston, Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ) in Ocho Rios, and three domestic airports.

“This agreement will enable us to exchange ideas and increase collaboration with a thriving Caribbean enterprise,” Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr. said. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with our colleagues in Jamaica.”

This will be the fourth international MOU signed by City of Atlanta officials with sister airports. In May 2016, ATL signed a similar agreement with Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV). In addition, ATL signed MOUs with Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport (SAL) in El Salvador and Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport (ABJ) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

WHO: Greg Richardson, Interim Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer,

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Candace Byrd, Chief of Staff, Mayor Kasim Reed – City of Atlanta

Lester Michael Henry, Minister of Transport and Mining, Government of Jamaica

Audley Deidrick, President, Airports Authority of Jamaica

WHAT: Memorandum of Understanding Signing between ATL and AAJ

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9

11 a.m.

WHERE: Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

2600 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30354

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is the world’s most traveled and most efficient airport, serving more than 101 million passengers annually with nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. destinations and nearly 70 international destinations in more than 45 countries. ATL boasts a direct economic impact of $34.8 billion in metro Atlanta and a total direct economic impact of $70.9 billion in Georgia. The Airport is the largest employer in Georgia, with more than 63,000 employees. The Airport is a frequent recipient of awards of excellence for concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering, and construction. ATL is about to embark on a $6 billion capital improvement plan, ATL Next, that will modernize the domestic terminal and concourses, create new parking decks, construct a 300-room hotel, Class A commercial office space, add a new runway, a new concourse and expand cargo facilities. For more information, go to http://www.atl.com.

