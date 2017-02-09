Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In Upcoming Thriller ‘The Perfect Mother’

Kerry Washington may have her hands full as a wife, mother of two and the star of the ABC hit show Scandal, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t handle even more projects on her plate. She is set to star in the upcoming thriller for TriStar Pictures titled The Perfect Mother and it sounds like this film will allow audiences to see her as we’ve never seen her before.

Fresh off her 2016 Emmy nomination for the HBO film Confirmation and last seen on the big screen in the 2013 comedy Peeples, co-starring Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington is headed back to her feature film roots starring in the thriller The Perfect Mother. Industry insider Deadline has all of the details regarding the film, including the full synopsis.

The film is based on the critically-acclaimed novel by Aimee Molloy, which was acquired by publishing house HarperCollins. Washington will also produce the film under her production company Simpson Street.

The official synopsis reads:

The [film] revolves around a Brooklyn group called May Mothers, a group of moms who meet up to socialize and relish a couple hours away from their babies. The evening takes a tragic turn when Winnie, the single mother of the group, learns that her 6-week-old son, Midas, has been abducted from his crib. Over the course of 13 days, three new moms go to increasingly desperate lengths to find Midas alive. In the process, damaging secrets are revealed, marriages are tested, and friendships are created and destroyed.

This definitely sounds interesting and it’s always a treat when we get a chance to see Kerry Washington in a new movie. In the meantime, you can check her out as the fearless Olivia Pope on Scandal, which just returned for its sixth season.

