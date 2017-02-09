NBCI launches creation of prayer warriors

Washington, D.C.—The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, announced, in a press release, that they are launching an effort to sign up 1,000,000 prayer warriors to remind the Black church that their power and weapon lies in, not marching, but praying.

The Lord gave us this vision about a year ago, saying the reason why we have yet to attract 10,000,000 Black men back to church is because we have failed to pray about it first. Prayer is the essence of success, it always has been and always will be.

Those who forget to pray, forget to invoke the power of God in their lives. Prayer is the foundation of calling 10,000,000 Black men back to church.

We are getting ready to witness a miracle, simply because we plan to obey God’s simple command to raise 1,000,000 prayer warriors and pray for the success of the evangelism of Black males, back into His church and back into His body. We also plan to pray for all the sickness in our church, cancer, obesity, diabetes, heart diseasearekilling us in record numbers, largely because we fail to pray, and follow our doctor’s instructions and basic health truths. Our children are more concerned about social media than praying. We need to get our children back into the church and back into praying. One of the first steps for them to come back to church is prayer.

Our theme is prayer, praise and healing. You can sign up to become a prayer warrior.

