NCCS open Community Dental Clinic in New Center

New Center Community Services in partnership with Dental Care Mobile opened its first dental clinic for consumers and the community. NCCS opened on Monday, Feb. 6, and will provide complete dental care to those they currently serve as well individuals and families in the neighboring community. Delta Dental and Medicaid Dental benefits are accepted.

Headquartered in the City of Detroit, New Center Community Services is a private non-profit community mental health center committed to providing and promoting quality behavioral health services in a caring and safe environment. This commitment is reaffirmed daily by more than 150 employees, including psychiatrists, professional mental health workers, certified peer support specialists, and nurses.

Founded in 1979, NCCS has five locations and offers more than 5,400 children and adults a fullspectrum of mental health services ranging from highly intensive and complex therapeutic and medicinal interventions to low-intensity socialization and support programs. Accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC) since the 1987, New Center Community Services is also recognized by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Certified Community Mental Health Center. We STAND UP FOR MENTAL HEALTH by working to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and helping more individuals receive comprehensive treatments.

The ribbon cutting for Community Dental Clinic will take place on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at New Center Community Services – Grand Dex Plaza 2051 W. Grand Blvd Detroit, MI 48208

For more information, please contact Jennifer Dale at jldale@newcentercmhs.org.

