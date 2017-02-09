No Matter What It’s Called, A Ban Is A Ban Is A Ban

As a marketing professional, a lesson I often share and reinforce with clients is when conveying thoughts, ideas, strategies and positions, words matter. In this time of global access to information fact-checked in an instance with a click of a mouse, vocal commands and online searches, opinions and viewpoints past and present can be tracked for accuracy, intent, validity and verification. The most recent example worldwide and during every news cycle is the Executive Order President Donald Trump instituted that created a Muslim Ban, no wait it’s a Travel Ban, no it’s not that either it’s an Immigrant Ban or is it the Refugee Ban? Which one is it? The name has changed to define and defend what it is. Regardless of how it is framed, the Ban has evoked disbelief, confusion, anger, fear, protests and challenges throughout the world; an unintended.

No matter the attempts to change the words and opinions, the Ban cannot be walked-back for a correction in terms, explanation or clarification; it’s too late for that. Nor can the intent of the Executive Order be redefined or renamed; the words are used interchangeably in describing what it is, not what it isn’t.

When consulting with clients, the focus centers on developing ideas and opinions, researching them, expressing them and consistently defending and supporting what they represent. Regardless of where one stands on the Executive Order to ban people from seven countries, the murky, confusing and inconsistent descriptions are stark reminders of how important it is to be clear, concise, confident and consistent. The Executive Order Ban in question is a case study on the importance of developing a position, study it thoroughly, get needed feedback, take a stance, say what you mean, mean what you say and be able to defend the position without ambiguity. Positions of such importance should not change in mid-sentence, mid-stream, or while under pressure when proven to be unpopular. If you believe it, own it! Perception is reality so state the case accurately the first time.

Sharon Banks

CEO/Senior Marketing Consultant

Bankable Marketing Strategies, LLC

