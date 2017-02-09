Palmer Woods Music in Homes series continues with next show on Feb. 25

Saturday, February 25, 8 pm

Black History Month Jazz Tribute:

Dave McMurray Trio Plus

This tribute to jazz giants features the thundering Dave McMurray on sax, Ibrahim Jones on bass, Jeffrey Canady on drums, plus A. Spencer Barefield on guitar.

The musicians will perform innovative and legendary works of jazz, widely considered to be America’s true Classical Music genre.

Music Director and featured soloist with Motown artist KEM, McMurray also has toured with Bob James, pianist Geri Allen, composer Mark Isham, Algerian Räi artist Cheb Khalid, and most recently with French pop star Johnny Hallyday. He performed and recorded with the eclectic funk band Was (Not Was) and with Kid Rock; he’s recorded with the Rolling Stones, B 52’s, Herbie Hancock, BB King, Bonnie Raitt, Temptations, Patti Smith, Bootsy Collins, and many others.

Each concert includes a reception with refreshments. Locations of homes will be emailed the week of the concert with a map and parking directions, or mailed if the order is purchased via mail. Palmer Woods regrets that tickets are not refundable, however whenever possible it may be possible to exchange them for a future concert. Music In Homes is a series of jazz, classical, and world music held in mansions, gardens, and historic homes in Palmer Woods. The extremely successful series is now in its 10th year, and there are five more remaining concerts after the Feb. 25 Black History Month event.

TICKETS BY MAIL: Mail your order with a self-addressed stamped envelope and check to the Palmer Woods Association. Send to PWA c/o Barbara Barefield, 19550 Argyle Crescent, Detroit, MI 48203. Include one of the following: (1) ticket order form from the brochure (click here), or (2) enclose a note with your name, address, email, phone number and number of tickets and for which concert(s). Don’t forget the self-addressed stamped envelope!

If you have more questions, please call Barbara or Spencer Barefield, 313-891-2514

or email concertseries@palmerwoods.org. Also visit the website at http://www.PalmerWoods.org for tickets and more information about upcoming concerts.

