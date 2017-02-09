Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Posted 15 mins ago.


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle Digital Editor
Leave a comment

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Agrisight, Inc. (Ann Arbor, MI) F/T position. Software Developer – Data Science. resp for resrch, dev, desgn & test proprietary prod offerings & suite of decision support tools; req Bachelor’s or equiv in spec fields + spec skills. Visit farmlogs.com or send resume to: jobs@farmlogs.com. Principals only. EOE.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

100 photos Launch gallery

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

Continue reading SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now