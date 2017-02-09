Thomas-Fletcher creates faith-based western film

(BlackNews.com)—Arlette Thomas-Fletcher, a resident of Reisterstown, Md., has been writing, producing and directing award-winning Christian-based plays, music videos and short films for more than a decade. Thomas-Fletcher is the first African American to serve as the president of the Women In Film and Video chapter in Maryland and the owner of Fruits of The Spirit Production Company.

Thomas-Fletcher is directing her first feature film, “The Lonesome Trail,” on what she calls, “a wing and a prayer.” Thomas-Fletcher is a “trail blazer” in every sense of the word as she is the first African American, woman to write, direct and executive produce a western movie. Her love for horse’s and westerns stems from her childhood where she grew up around farming, horses, watching western movies and television shows with her father as a very young age.

When asked why a faith-based western, she said, “I wrote ‘The Lonesome Trail’ because I wanted to tell a story of compassion of a preacher coming to a small town to bring the word of God that centers around the theme of forgiveness, family, faith and compassion for people of all races.”

In this film, a handsome young, preacher (Peter Wray) comes to Red Springs, a small western town in the 1890s, and changes it forever. The wealthy landowner (Donald Imm) finds himself in the fight for the love of his life, a school teacher (Kelly Russell Schwartz). The landowner must figure out how to stop the preacher from moving “Colored” homesteaders, (Lamont Easter and Antoinette Greene-Fisher) into his town and taking the land he has claimed as his own.

