YDC dedicates multi-purpose room in honor of Founder, Randy McNeil.

The Youth Development Commission (ydcdetroit.org) announced it will re-name its multi-purpose room the “McNeil Empowerment Center” (MEC) in honor of the late founder and iconic youth development leader Randy McNeil on the one year anniversary of his passing on February 8, 2016.

McNeil who served as the Commission’s Founder and President served the commission faithfully to champion youth through intervention, advocacy, research and collaboration. The Youth Development Commission since 1995 has shifted its core programming to include direct services to youth with a focus towards college and career readiness, mentoring, work-readiness and STEM focused after-school activities.

The McNeil Empowerment Center will be available for community meetings, commercial rental, and various youth serving activities. The Commission is asking that all former youth, volunteers and YDC alumni that have ever been associated with the Commission come to the dedication and partake in this legacy dedication.

The dedication ceremony will take place Tuesday, February 28th. For more information about the dedication service and/or donations please contact the Youth Development Commission @ 313.963.8916.

YDC proudly celebrates 21 years of impacting and empowering youth.

