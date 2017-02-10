Ascension Leader to Chair Metro Detroit Heart Ball

Detroit- Ascension Michigan Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Janice Cosby has been selected by the American Heart Association to serve in the role of Chair of the Metro Detroit Heart Ball in 2017.

This will be the 30th year of the Metro Detroit Heart Ball, and the first time a woman has been asked to serve in this prestigious role. The 2017 Metro Detroit Heart Ball with take place on June 16, 2017 at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit.

Janice has been very active with the Go Red for Women initiative in southeast Michigan, serving as Chair of the Go Red Campaign and Luncheon. She serves on the AHA Southeast Michigan board and the AHA Midwest Regional Board.

By serving as Metro Detroit Heart Ball Chair, she will be in a position to further elevate awareness and understanding of women’s heart issues, and help raise funds for national research and programs. The Metro Detroit Heart Ball is a premiere fundraising campaign sponsored by the Detroit Division of the American Heart Association. Proceeds from the Metro Detroit Heart Ball go directly to the AHA for cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs, locally and nationwide. During its 30-year history, the Detroit Heart Ball has hosted more than 12,000 attendees and raised more than $15 million dollars.

“I am so honored and proud to serve as the first female chair of the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball,” said Cosby. “The fight against heart disease is a personal passion of mine, (add comma) having served as Chair of Go Red for Women Detroit. And in the final analysis, my goal is gender – neutral both women and men need to know the importance of getting screened for high blood pressure and high cholesterol.”

“We are so honored to work alongside Janice this year,” said Brittany Merritt, newly appointed Executive Director and Metro Vice President. “It’s so significant for Janice to be our first female Heart Ball chair as we continue to arm women with the resources and tools to positively impact their lives and the lives of their families.”

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke — the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit http://www.heart.org or any of our offices around the country.

Serving Michigan for over 170 years, Ascension operates 15 hospitals and hundreds of related healthcare facilities that together employ more than 27,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension provided more than $250 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2016.

