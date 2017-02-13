48th Annual NAACP Image Awards: Dwayne Johnson Entertainer of the Year, Bey takes 5

48th Annual NAACP Image Awards: Trevor Noah And Beyoncé Emerge As Big Winners

At the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony which took place over the weekend, South African comedian Trevor Noah emerged as one of the big winners.

The 2017 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards was held in California on Saturday night. The star-studded ceremony featured a handful of memorable style moments where celebrities were recognised for their outstanding works.

Noah did scoop two awards. However, he didn’t win for his work on The Daily Show. Instead, he was recognized twice for his memoir, Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. The comedian-turned-writer won in the categories “Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author” as well as “Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography”.

Shortly after the show, Noah took to social media to express his excitement. Apparently, he didn’t expect the book to get such massive recognition within a short while. The Daily Show host who attended the awards with his model girlfriend Jordyn Taylor wrote; “Such an honour to receive 2 NAACP Image Awards for my book ‘Born A Crime’.”

“When I wrote the book my only hope was that people would read it. Everything that has happened since is a giant blessing I never dreamed of. #mzansi4sho” Other big winners at the awards included Viola Davis, Taraji P, Beyonce, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Henson and many more.

In the telecast awards show, Hidden Figures took home Outstanding Motion Picture and its star, Taraji P. Henson scooped two awards including; the Outstanding Actress honor for the film – Hidden Figures, as well as Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Empire. “There are roles you accept that scare you. And this one did because I failed math,” Henson said in her acceptance speech. Viola Davis earned the Outstanding Actor award for Fences, while Dwayne Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year. The Bey Hive is abuzz following NAACP Image Awards gala dinner. This is because their queen – Beyoncé won five awards in the non-televised presentation that took place before Saturday night’s broadcast. This will air on TV One at a later date.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: