Detroit General Services Department to hold hiring fairs to fill 200 seasonal positions

The City of Detroit will be holding two job fairs on February 15 and March 8 to fill 205 seasonal employment positions in both the General Services Department and the Recreation Department. The jobs include park maintenance workers who will help to keep the city’s network of neighborhood parks looking good, as well as vehicle operators and recreation “play leaders.”

The positions range in skill level as well as qualification requirements, but the city is making sure positions are available to returning citizens and those with other barriers to employment.

“These are very desirable seasonal positions that provide many workers the opportunity to work outdoors during the spring and summer,” said GSD Director Brad Dick. “For the park maintenance position, we are waiving the GED requirement to make these jobs available to those who want to work, but may have difficulty finding someone to hire them.”

Job opportunities include:

Vehicle Operator I – Pay Range $12.08 – $15.19

Laborer A/Park Maintenance Helper – Pay Range $9.89 – $13.19

Play Leader Recreation Department – Pay Range $9.39 – $10.82

Seasonal jobs will begin as early as March 2017 and could end in September (unless summer temperatures carryover into the month of October at which time employment will be extended).

Job seekers who are interested must register at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/cityof-detroit-general-services-departmentseasonal-job-fair-tickets-31681738934 and for additional information applicants can call 313 224-4472.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: