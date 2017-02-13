New legislation boosts Veteran employment and Veteran owned businesses

The Veteran Business Owned Roundtable, a Veteran entrepreneur advocacy organization “Serving Those Whom Have Served” since 2005, announces its support of proposed new legislation presented by Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck (7th MI Senate District). The legislation is designed to boost employment for Veterans separated from active duty service, and increase procurement opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses with the State of Michigan.

“We are proud that 660,000 veterans call Michigan home,” said Senator Patrick Colbeck. “The citizens of Michigan owe a debt of gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed so much to defend the freedoms we hold dear. When the State of Michigan purchases goods and services from Veteran-Owned Businesses on behalf of our citizens, it helps our veterans find and maintain employment and business opportunities as they return home from their service and re-enter society.”

Current legislation assists veterans with identifying potential job opportunities, matching them with employers. It also sets goals for the state to buy goods and services from Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses. Senator Colbeck’s proposed legislation enhances these functions by incentivizing employers to hire more veteran employees, include more Veteran-Owned Businesses as subcontractors, and expand the pool of Veteran Owned Businesses the State of Michigan purchases from.

The State of Michigan has a goal of spending 5 percent of its annual procurement budget with veteran businesses. Often, that goal is not met due to the lack of available qualified VOBs in many industry sectors. Senator Colbeck’s proposed legislation expands the pool of available Veteran-Owned Businesses by recognizing not only Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses, but also all qualified and certified Veteran-Owned Businesses.

“The Veteran Owned Business Roundtable is pleased by the efforts of Senator Colbeck to ensure that our veterans have access to opportunities with the State of Michigan and other companies,” said, Rod Rickman, President of the Veteran-Owned Business Roundtable. “Recognizing our veterans for their service with procurement and employment opportunities helps them as they transition to civilian life. This proposed legislation, when passed, will help Michigan’s veterans continue to serve our great state through their economic contributions.”

Everyone can take part in helping our veterans by supporting this legislation. Citizens, veterans and supporters of veterans can contact their state legislators in the state Senate and House of Representatives and express their support for this legislation

The VOBRT is dedicated to helping veteran-owned businesses develop contracting opportunities with governments and private corporations. Our mission is to Promote, Advocate, Advise, Connect and Mentor for veteran entrepreneurs. Using programs, events and technology, the Roundtable strives to supply assistance to those who have honorably served our country, and choose to serve again in our nation’s industry.

