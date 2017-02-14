Argentine dancers, Alex Moore and Randy Fisher, will begin hosting a series of fundamental Tango lessons at the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art in Spring 2016.

The mixed level classes will meet the students at their level, keeping the group together or breaking out into two groups; one for foundations, and another to build on with more advanced steps. The Practica (included with your lesson!) is an extra hour where we will play music so that everyone across levels can practice their steps together, ask questions and most importantly, have fun dancing!”

About the Instructors:

Randy began dancing tango in 2000 and, after years of dancing/teaching between Buenos Aires and San Francisco, moved home to Detroit to begin the Detroit Tango Project in 2011. Alex grew up dancing and began tango in 2008 in Buenos Aires. She moved from NYC to Detroit in 2012, where she now teaches dance and yoga and practices Thai massage. Both Randy and Alex are avid social dancers, celebrating dance for physical and mental health and as a way to build connection and to connect us with community.

Class Schedule & Costs:

Intro to Tango lesson – $10 [April 6 from 6:30-7:30PM; Practica 7:30-8:30PM]

4 class session: $50 [April 13- May 4th 6:30-7:30PM; Practica 7:30-8:30PM]

Drop in classes: $15 [Valid for any Wednesday class between April 13-May 4th]

Drop in Practica only: $5 [for intermediate Tango dancers]

Tickets are available in advance online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/argentine-tango-dance-classes-tickets-23111680659

And at the door

**************

The N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art is a non-profit dedicated to enlightenment through the arts. The N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art hosts art exhibitions, lectures and events that are open to the public. Founded by George N’Namdi Galleries owner, George N’Namdi, the N’Namdi Center Complex consists of an expansive 16,000 square feet interior that features four exhibition and performance spaces. Also housed in the N’Namdi Center are independently run businesses: Seva, a vegetarian restaurant and the G.R. N’Namdi Gallery.

George N’Namdi Galleries, the oldest and largest existing African American gallery in the country, specializes in the abstract masters of African American art. The gallery was founded in 1981 by George N’Namdi in Detroit, Michigan and has since had additional locations in New York and Chicago.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: