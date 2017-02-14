Home

Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

In this episode of Black Love, these couples describe the hottest places they've done the deed, and how they keep their relationship fresh.

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
It takes more than love to keep a relationship hot—and these couples are proof of that. In this episode of Black love, our couples detail everything they do to keep their relationship sexy. After being together for years, Nica & Okai, Jen & Gary and Ben & Melinda, explain the ins and outs of their love and how their passion stays alive.

The group is totally candid about the hottest places they’ve had sex and the one thing their partner does to turn them all the way on.

You may pick up a few tips for your own relationship along the way.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

#Black Love

 

