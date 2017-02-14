LifeStyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cynthia Erivo Victorious In Velvet?

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo arrived at the red carpet for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday rocking a velvet blue Luisa Beccaria dress. The Tony Award winter later performed with singer John Legend that night, belting out a stunning rendition of “God Only Knows.”

Red carpet #grammys Hair @vernonfrancois Beat @billieegene

A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on

Cynthia’s sleeveless dress did nothing but compliment her toned body, with velvet material that stopped at her waist to meet a sea of deep blue ruffles that flowed to her feet and created a dreamy train behind her.

Cynthia’s dress was paired with her platinum do, which was done by Vernon Francois. Her beauty didn’t stop oozing out there as her flawless makeup showed off a velvet colored smokey eye with beautiful brown brows – all done by Billie Gene.

Congrats to Cynthia, who also set to star in an upcoming Harriet Tubman bio pic. In the meantime, what do you think of Cynthia’s look?


Whether it was <strong>Beyoncé</strong> giving us 26 inches of Hawaiian silky or singer <strong>Kriss Mincey</strong> with the perfect short cut, we have the top 8 hairstyles from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards that are going to have you making a hair appointment pronto. Don't miss our favorite hairstyles, below!

