HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cynthia Erivo Victorious In Velvet?

Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo arrived at the red carpet for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday rocking a velvet blue Luisa Beccaria dress. The Tony Award winter later performed with singer John Legend that night, belting out a stunning rendition of “God Only Knows.”

Red carpet #grammys Hair @vernonfrancois Beat @billieegene A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Cynthia’s sleeveless dress did nothing but compliment her toned body, with velvet material that stopped at her waist to meet a sea of deep blue ruffles that flowed to her feet and created a dreamy train behind her.

Getting Ready! @cynthiaerivo Grammys Congrats on your win🏆 #makeupbybilliegene hair @vernonfrancois #grammys #thecolorpurple #cynthiaerivo A post shared by BILLIE GENE™ (@billieegene) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Cynthia’s dress was paired with her platinum do, which was done by Vernon Francois. Her beauty didn’t stop oozing out there as her flawless makeup showed off a velvet colored smokey eye with beautiful brown brows – all done by Billie Gene.

Congrats to Cynthia, who also set to star in an upcoming Harriet Tubman bio pic. In the meantime, what do you think of Cynthia’s look?

