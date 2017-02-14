Pooch Hall Co-Hosts ‘The Real’ & Discusses TVOne’s Movie ‘Media’

Actor Pooch Hall, who stars in the upcoming TVOne original movie, Media, co-hosts The Real on Feb. 14. Brian White and Finesse Mitchell will join the show in a segment to discuss the eagerly anticipated movie.



Radio One founder and chairperson, Cathy Hughes, is the executive producer of the movie that offers a realistic but fictional behind the scenes look at African-American media dynasties.

In the movie, Jackie Jones, played by Penny Johnson Jerald, is the matriarch of JUMP, the leading urban media conglomerate. After a family tragedy, Michael Jones (Brian White) sets aside his run for mayor to manage the company, which quickly becomes a battle against a rival company that wants to knock down JUMP from the top of the media totem pole. The family unites to fend off the attack, but internal power struggles, revenge and dirty secrets threatens the empire from within.

Media premieres Feb. 25 exclusively on TVOne.

SEE ALSO:

NewsOne Now Previews New TV One Original Movie Ringside

Justice By Any Means Returns To TV One With Host Malik Yoba