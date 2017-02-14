Winners of non-televised categories 48th NAACP Image Awards

Event was Hosted by Erica Ash and Deon Cole: talent Included: Nate Parker, Jussie Smollett, Alfred Enoch, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, Holly Robinson Pete, and more

The winners of the “48th NAACP Image Awards” in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Pasadena Conference Center – the event was hosted by Erica Ash and Deon Cole.

Talent Attending Included: Adrienne Bailon, Alfred Enoch, Anika Noni Rose, Anthony Sparks, Anthony Hemingway, Carl Seaton, Charles Murray, Chloe Bailey, Chris Nee, Courtney Kemp, Courtney B. Vance, Deon Cole, Donnie McClurkin, Erica Ash, Ford Riley, Gary Hines, Holly Robinson Pete, Hudson Yang, Issa Rae, Iyanla Vanzant, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Morton, Joy-Ann Reid, Jubba Seyyid, Jussie Smollett, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kenya Barris, Kofi Siriboe, Larry Wilmore, LaToya Morgan, Lonnie Chavis, Loretta Devine, Lynn Whitfield, Mahershala Ali, Malachi Kirby, Mario Van Peebles, Marsai Martin, Mike O’Malley, Misha Green, Nate Parker, Naturi Naughton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Paris Barclay, Roland S. Martin, RonReaco Lee, Serayah, Sharon Osbourne, Tamera Mowry, Tika Sumpter, Tina Campbell, Trevor Noah, Viola Davis and more.

Winners in 47 categories were announced during the event. The remaining 9 categories and Entertainer of the Year were announced live on stage during the two-hour star-studded TV One telecast, February 11 at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Anthony Anderson. The live red carpet show aired on TV One at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The winners of the Non-Televised Categories for the 48th NAACP Image Awards are:

Television Categories

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win”(Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin”(TV One)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding Male Artist

Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding Music Video

“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“I See A Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Album

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Literature Categories

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Book of Harlan” – Bernice L. McFadden (AkashicBooks)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“Hidden Figures” – Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollinsPublishers/William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Crown Business/The Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Collected Poems: 1974-2004” – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” – Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman(Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“As Brave As You” – Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books))

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Moonlight” (A24)

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

“13TH” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

“Roots: A New Vision” (History)

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Kenya Barris – “`black-ish” – Hope (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar” – First Things First (OWN)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Charles Murray – “Roots” – Night 3 (History)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – Value (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” – The Race Card (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Rick Famuyiwa – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

Animated or Computer Generated Image (CGI) Category

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Idris Elba – “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.

FB: /naacpimageaward | Twitter: @naacpimageaward | Social Hashtag: #ImageAwards

###

About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. Read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas at NAACP.org .

About TV One:

Launched in January 2004, TV One< http://www.tvone.tv/ > serves more than 60 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Rickey Smiley For Real, Fatal Attraction, Hollywood Divas and The NAACP Image Awards. In addition, TV One is the cable home of blockbuster drama Empire, and NewsOne Now, the only live daily news program dedicated to black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com<http://www.radio-one.com/ > >] , the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban listeners

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: