AT&T Virtual Reality Simulator Shows Dangers of Smartphone Distracted Driving

AT&T* research shows that 7-in-10 people engage in smartphone activities while driving.** People are doing much more than just texting from behind the wheel. They’re checking email, posting to social, and even snapping selfies.

To drive home the message, AT&T, in partnership with the Michigan State Police, is bringing a virtual reality simulator to University Prep Science and Math High School, allowing students to experience firsthand how dangerous it is to take their eyes off the road and glance at a phone.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

10:30 a.m.

WHERE: University Prep Science and Math High School

2664 Franklin St.

Detroit, MI 48207

WHAT: When you’re behind the wheel, everything can change in the blink of an eye.

A post, a selfie, a text, a scroll, an email—one look is all it takes. This simulation shows the consequences of glancing at a phone while driving.

People can also use their own smartphone to view the 360° experience at home.

The experience is part of the AT&T IT CAN WAIT campaign, which urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road, not on their phones because distracted driving is never OK. The campaign began with a focus on not texting and driving. It has now expanded to the broader dangers of smartphone use behind the wheel.

Since its launch in 2010, the campaign has:

Helped grow awareness of the dangers of smartphone distracted driving to nearly 90% of audiences surveyed.

Inspired more than 14 million pledges to not drive distracted.

Worked with departments of transportation in Texas, Kentucky and other states on research that suggests a correlation between IT CAN WAIT campaign activities and a reduction in crashes.

Collaborated with AT&T data scientists on research that shows how statewide anti-texting laws impact the rate of texting while driving.

