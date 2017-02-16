Home

#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

The viral video shows the heartbreaking moment when a woman confronts her ex about his infidelity.

Krystal Franklin, Black America Web
What happens when two exes confront each other about cheating? The Scene explores the situation in a six minute video where a woman named Kourtney was cheated on multiple times. In a cringing, girl-what-are-you-doing kind of feeling, the two discussed what went wrong.

Watch the emotional exchange below.

Of course the controversial exchange made Black Twitter explode:

