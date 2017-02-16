Kroger sets sights on developing next generation of local chefs

Kroger’s Atlanta Division has launched its Chef Junior program and initiative aimed at developing the culinary talents of its youngest shoppers, hosted throughout more than 20 stores throughout Georgia.

Each 20-minute workshop includes the personal guidance of a Kroger Chef as the children learn to create tasty food items, including cupcake decorating and creating your own fruit pizza. As part of every experience, children receive Kroger Chef Junior items, including an apron, chef’s hat, recipe box, a cooking utensil and a patch.

“Nutritional education begins at a young age,” says Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Kroger is committed to fostering a life-long love of cooking for our young shoppers, and the Chef Junior program is just one tangible example of the many ways we proudly support the communities we serve.”

Additionally, each junior chef takes home a recipe card with step-by-step instructions to continue the experience at home with a made-from-scratch recipe. Kroger Chef Junior workshops are recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, but all are welcome.

For more information on classes, registration, locations and dates, visit www.kcj.eventbrite.com.

Workshops are offered at the following stores:

1355 South Part St. US Hwy 27 in Carrollton, Ga. 461 S. Columbia Avenue in Rincon, Ga. 564 Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City, Ga. 1000 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, Ga. 1365 West Walnut Avenue in Dalton, Ga. 505 Dacula Road in Dacula, Ga. 2875 North Decatur Road in Decatur, Ga. 378 Marketplace Parkway in Dawsonville, Ga. 800 Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta, Ga. 1476 Turner McCall Boulevard in Rome, Ga. 1524 Highway 16 West in Griffin, Ga. 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville, Ga. 4321 Hartley Bridge Road in Macon, Ga. 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, Ga. 3094 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, Ga. 6001 Cumming Highway in Sugar Hill, Ga. 4400 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs, Ga. 3240 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, Ga. 129 E. Main Street in Cartersville, Ga. 2801 Washington Road in Augusta, Ga. 8876 Dallas Acworth Highway in Dallas, Ga. 435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown, Ga. 455 Nathan Dean Blvd. in Dallas, Ga.

