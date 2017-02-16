Second Chicago Girl Dies Days After Shooting

Uncontrolled gun violence in Chicago ended the life of a third child in the past four days.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Kanari Gentry-Bowers died Wednesday after four days on life support.

Kanari was struck in the head with a stray bullet on Feb. 11 while playing basketball around 7 p.m. at a school basketball court. Paramedics and doctors revived her a few times after the shooting, but the medical team ultimately needed to place her on life support.

“This baby was 12 years old. Twelve. Still in grammar school,” Rochetta Tyler, Kanari’s aunt, told reporters outside Chicago’s Stroger Hospital after the girl was pronounced dead. “All she liked to do was play, dance, just have fun, and she just lost her life like that.”

Sorrow & rage over the death of Kanari Gentry-Bowers. Love and determination to keep on fighting for peace in her name. pic.twitter.com/2Ap9sg7Cjo — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 16, 2017

About one hour before Kanari was shot, a stray bullet hit 11-year-old Takiya Holmes in the head while she was sitting in a car with her mother and other relatives. She died on Monday.

Takiya Holmes, 11, one of two girls shot on South Side over the weekend, has died, her family says. https://t.co/o2MNJXH5et pic.twitter.com/gt12GJFg64 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 14, 2017

The sting of tragedies continued on Tuesday. A shooter killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and his uncle, Lezarek Collins, in what the newspaper called “an apparent ambush attack.” The attacker also shot the boy’s pregnant aunt, who was on Facebook Live during the shooting.

Lavontay White Jr. would be alive today if he wasn’t born poor, black and invisible, writes @dahleeng https://t.co/1aUXAiCGqZ pic.twitter.com/Bxm5ytEFlG — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 15, 2017

Fox News reported that Antwan Jones, 19, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday night after people in the community helped identify him as the gunman who killed Takiya. The police charged him with first-degree murder.

Antwan C. Jones is facing first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 11-year-old Takuya Holmes. https://t.co/O7R9A3u6Rc pic.twitter.com/drr2S84DdV — JET magazine (@GetJETmag) February 15, 2017

Kanari’s family hopes investigators will soon find the shooter who killed her.

“I just want justice for my daughter,” said Justin Bowers, Kanari’s father. “That’s all I’m asking. Stop holding this punk. Turn him in, please. Just turn him in. That’s all I’m asking.”

SOURCE: Chicago Sun Times, Fox News

