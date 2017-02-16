Second Chicago Girl Dies Days After Shooting

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Second Chicago Girl Dies Days After Shooting

Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12, is the third child to die in several days of gun violence in Chicago.

Posted 2 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Uncontrolled gun violence in Chicago ended the life of a third child in the past four days.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Kanari Gentry-Bowers died Wednesday after four days on life support.

Kanari was struck in the head with a stray bullet on Feb. 11 while playing basketball around 7 p.m. at a school basketball court. Paramedics and doctors revived her a few times after the shooting, but the medical team ultimately needed to place her on life support.

“This baby was 12 years old. Twelve. Still in grammar school,” Rochetta Tyler, Kanari’s aunt, told reporters outside Chicago’s Stroger Hospital after the girl was pronounced dead. “All she liked to do was play, dance, just have fun, and she just lost her life like that.”

 

About one hour before Kanari was shot, a stray bullet hit 11-year-old Takiya Holmes in the head while she was sitting in a car with her mother and other relatives. She died on Monday.

The sting of tragedies continued on Tuesday. A shooter killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and his uncle, Lezarek Collins, in what the newspaper called “an apparent ambush attack.” The attacker also shot the boy’s pregnant aunt, who was on Facebook Live during the shooting.

Fox News reported that Antwan Jones, 19, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday night after people in the community helped identify him as the gunman who killed Takiya. The police charged him with first-degree murder.

Kanari’s family hopes investigators will soon find the shooter who killed her.

“I just want justice for my daughter,” said Justin Bowers, Kanari’s father. “That’s all I’m asking. Stop holding this punk. Turn him in, please. Just turn him in. That’s all I’m asking.”

SOURCE:  Chicago Sun Times, Fox News

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Murder Rate Reaches 20-Year High

Trump Threatens To Send Feds To Chicago Over City’s ‘Carnage’

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Chicago , gang violence , gun violence , Kanari Gentry-Bowers , Lavontay White , Takiya Holmes

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now