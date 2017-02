Get your health checked and satisfy your shopping needs at the same location Board of Christian Social Concerns Annual Entrepreneurs Marketplace and DMC Health Fair Sunday, February 26, 2017 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Second Baptist Church of Detroit 441 Monroe, Detroit, MI 48226 Rev. Kevin M. Turman, Senior Pastor Validated Parking: Parking Structure corner of Brush & Lafayette, across from Atheneum Hotel (Validation Codes given at the church)

