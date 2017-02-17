City extends deadline to appeal proposed 2017 property tax assessments

Property owners have until Feb 28 to appeal

The City of Detroit is extending the deadline for residents to appeal their 2017 proposed property assessments to February 28th, according to Deputy Chief Financial Officer and City Assessor Alvin Horhn. The deadline initially had been Saturday, Feb. 18.

The change is due to the fact that this year’s notices went out approximately two weeks later than usual to allow for additional time to ensure that all of the calculations used were accurate. This is the first time in 60 years the city has issued this noticed based on all of the available market data and we wanted to make sure we got it right.

“Because the mailing was delayed, we felt it was fair to extended the Assessor’s review period for anyone who has questions or wants to challenge their proposed assessment until the end of the month,” Horhn said. “Additionally, any property owner who still misses the extended Assessor’s review period will be able to proceed directly to the March Board of Review to have their case heard at the local level.”

Usually, property owners must first go through an assessors review before proceeding to the March Board of Review, Horhn said. The City of Detroit has 255,000 residential parcels. In January, Mayor Mike Duggan announced that after completing its first citywide parcel-by-parcel reappraisal in 60 years, 94 percent of residential property owners will see a change of less than 10 percent (up or down) in their assessed value: Fifty-three percent will see assessment reductions of 10 percent or less. Forty-one will see assessment increases of 10 percent or less. The remaining 6 percent of properties will see larger adjustments, due largely to the specific information that was able to be obtained by the parcel-by-parcel review.

Impact on tax bills.

This year’s assessments show that more residential property owners will see lower taxes on average than those who will see an increase, as a result of this year’s proposed assessments. Approximately 140,000 will see reductions in their taxes averaging $263, while 112,000 will see increases that average approximately $80. The amounts for each will vary significantly since each property, unlike in past years, was individually assessed.

The appeal process will continue through Feb. 28 in Room 804 of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, 2 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Tax bills will be mailed in June and payments are due by Aug. 31.

