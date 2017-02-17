Detroit Neighborhoods Department joins with community groups to board up houses Saturday, Feb. 18

The Detroit Department of Neighborhoods – District 7, the Islamic Center of Detroit Youth Council and Rippling Hope plan to board up four houses on Strathmoor on Detroit’s west side Saturday, Feb. 18.

The board-up is one example of how the Mayor’s Department of Neighborhoods is working with community groups to secure vacant properties and preserve them for possible rehabilitation. This weekend’s board-up is a collaboration between the youth council, Pastor Carl Zerweck of Rippling Hope and the District 7 team. The goal is to stabilize the neighborhood around the center and encourage surrounding block clubs to work collectively to build up the neighborhood.

The Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center, 14350 Tireman and then walk to the homes

The homes are located at:

8344 Strathmoor

8343 Strathmoor

8361 Strathmoor

8366 Strathmoor

Contact: Mona Ali, District 7 Deputy Manager, (313) 236-3540 or (313) 330-6615

