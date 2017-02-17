Detroit youth apply for summer jobs at Enrollment Fair today, Saturday, Feb. 18

In just under a week, more than 2,700 Detroiters, ages 14 to 24, have applied for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent (GDYT), a six-week summer program that combines work readiness training and on-the-job experience.

Youth and young adults can still apply for the program online at http://www.gdyt.org or by attending one of four enrollment fairs on February 18 and 25. The fairs are scheduled for:

Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Lake Baptist Church, 12400 E. Jefferson, 48215

Greater Emmanuel Institutional COGIC, 19190 Schaefer, 48235

Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Grace Community Church, 21001 Moross, 48236

Triumph Church, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., 48211

Mayor Mike Duggan issued a call earlier this month to the business and philanthropic communities to employ 8000 youth and young adults this summer. Last year, more than 8100 Detroiters were involved in the GDYT program.

The GDYT initiative is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office, City Connect Detroit, Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation and the philanthropic and business community.

In addition, the City is still seeking employers to participate in the program. Employers may participate by sponsoring a teen for as low as $850. Employers, who may be interested in being a sponsor, willing to hire a youth or have questions, should go online to http://www.gdyt.org or send an email to Ricardo Marble at MarbleR@detroitmi.gov.

The application period ends on March 31. Youth selected for the program will be notified in May. The program runs for six weeks beginning in early July.

