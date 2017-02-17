Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

One Man Shows How Far He’ll Go To Sue Walmart

And he even went viral.

Posted 9 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

This man is in for a pay day any second now🙏🏼 (FOLLOW @carteltwins @carteltwins)

A post shared by Gabriel & Samuel (@carteltwins) on

It seems everyone has their way of trying to play the system, especially if a nice check could be involved. One Texas man standing below a Walmart sign is taking things a step further.

Social media reacted when a photo surfaced on Facebook of Manuel Garcia standing below an unstable “P” in the “Pharmacy Drive” sign at Walmart. The man apparently hopes the “P” will drop on his head, so he’ll have plenty reason to sue the large corporation. How long is he willing to wait? Allegedly four hours.

Since then, the photo has received 19,000 and over 45,000 shares. Garcia even returned the next day, wearing a different shirt, to continue his pursuit of a lawsuit.

Ingenious. But, would you go this far to get a check from the big corporation?

The Most LOL Memes From The 2016 BET Awards

6 photos Launch gallery

The Most LOL Memes From The 2016 BET Awards

Continue reading The Most LOL Memes From The 2016 BET Awards

The Most LOL Memes From The 2016 BET Awards

Court , funny , lawsuit , lol , meme , viral , Walmart

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now