Performing one night only: Kahil El’Zabar, Corey Wilkes, and Alex Harding at N’Namdi Center

Kahil El’Zabar is considered by his peers to be one of the most
prolific innovators of his generation. He has recorded more than
sixty well-received projects, and won numerous international awards
as a musician and composer.
In 2014, Dr. El’Zabar was knighted by the Counsel General of France,
and christened as a “Chevalier Medal of Letters”. In 2012, President
Barack Obama’s administration awarded him the International
Ambassador’s Award in the Arts. In 2006, The Chicago Tribune named
Kahil El’Zabar Chicagoan of the Year. In 1994, President Bill Clinton
appointed El’Zabar to the National Task Force on Arts in Education.
Kahil has worked with such luminaries as Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball
Adderley, Stevie Wonder, Donnie Hathaway, Pharoah Sanders, Neneh
Cherry, Nina Simone, Ntozake Shange, David Murray, Nona Hendryx,
Lester Bowie, and the extensive list goes on and on.
Corey Wilkes has established himself as one of the best improvising
trumpeters inthe modern era. Having the skill and maturity to
approach mainstream repertoire of jazz standards with his own unique
sensibilities, he combines them with his deep appreciation of
hip-hop. Corey continues to bring his brand of musicianship and
talent to the forefront of the genre.
Corey has also shared the stage with numerous jazz masters including
but not limited to; Wynton Marsalis, Roy Hargrove, James Moody, Kurt
Elling, Von Freeman, Greg Osby, Roscoe Mitchell, Marcus Belgrave,
Clark Terry, Harry “Sweets” Edison and Mulgrew Miller.
His soulful notes can be heard gracing a variety of contemporary
projects including sets by DJ Logic, Osunlade and Josh Deep; tracks
on Hidden Beach Recordings Presents: Unwrapped Vol. 4, Kahil El
Zabar’s Ascension Loft Series as well as Nona Hendryx, Soulive,
Meshell Ndegocello and Ledisi.
Alex Harding is considered one of the top baritone players in New
York City.
He has been a fixture on the New York jazz seen since 1993 performing
touring and recording with the Julius Hemphill Saxophone Sextet,
Hamiett Bluiett Baritone Nation, David Murray Big Band, Oliver Lake
Big Band, Craig Harris, Joseph Bowie’s defunkt, Aretha Franklin,
David Lee Roth, Lester Bowie, Andy Gonzales, Muhal Richard Abrams,
Jayne Cortes and the Fire Spitters, Abdullah Ibrahim and the Tony
award-winning Broadway show Fela!
Alex Harding has several recordings of his own as a leader as well as
sideman with other artists.
These players are much more than accomplished jazz musicians. They
are spiritually endowed, next level Sound Scientists, who have
mastered rituals in music like no one else — that raise
consciousness while healing the mind, body and spirit. They are
master healers through music, opening one’s pineal gland (third eye),
and awakening infinite possibilities of wellness and wholeness!
“When one experiences the EHE, you are set free to be all you can
be!”
