Morehouse College to honor Tyler Perry, Usher, and music idol-maker Jon Platt at Scholarship Gala

Morehouse College will hold its 29th annual student scholarship event “A Candle in the Dark” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to honor entertainment moguls, Tyler Perry, Usher Raymond, and Jon Platt, who launched the careers of Beyoncé and Jay Z, among other music icons.

The Gala will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta at 265 Peachtree Street N.E. A red carpet press opportunity will be held at 7:10 p.m. A press area will be provided for media who cover the awards presentations.

The Gala is the signature event of Founder’s Week at Morehouse College, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary of serving scholars. Gala honorees are presented with either a “Candle” or “Bennie” award.

Candle Award recipients are recognized for excellence in a variety of fields, including athletics, business, education, entertainment, government, law, military service, religion and science and technology. Bennie Award recipients are accomplished graduates of Morehouse. (The award is named for noted educator Benjamin E. Mays, who served as president of Morehouse from 1940 to 1967.)

Perry, Usher, and Platt will receive Candle Awards. The Bennie Award honorees are Morehouse College alumni Jonathan Walton, a Harvard Divinity School professor of religion and society, and Theodore Colbert III ‘96, a Chief Information Officer at Boeing.

Past recipients honored at the “Candle in the Dark” include Morgan Freeman, Oprah, Stevie Wonder, Harry Belafonte, Denzel Washington, and Samuel Jackson.

Closing activities for Founder’s Week will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19. The day begins with the “Sesquicentennial Founder’s Day Worship Service” at 11 a.m.in the MLK Jr. International Chapel on campus. The service will be followed later by a special 150th anniversary concert featuring the World-Renowned Morehouse College Glee Club. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center.

For more information, contact D. Aileen Dodd, Morehouse College Media Relations Manager, at 404-735-6736.

