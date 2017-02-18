TV One’s stars of 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards shine birghtly

TV One’s stars of television and film shined brightly at the 48TH NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, which aired on the network. Among this year’s award honorees, TV One’s morning news host, Roland Martin, received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program.

An encore presentation of the show aired on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. EST and 12 a.m. EST. The show will air in syndication Feb. 19 through March. Check your local listings for show times.

The evening began with the live pre-show from the red carpet, hosted by Nischelle Turner and Terrence Jenkins with special correspondents Tai Beauchamp and Chris Spencer. The casts of TV One’s upcoming original films, “MEDIA” (Brian White, Penny Johnson Jerald, Pooch Hall, Chrystee Pharris, Blue Kimble, Denise Boutte, Stelio Savante, Finesse Mitchell and Jillian Reeves) and “Hit A Lick” (Tasha Smith, Lil Mama and Lance Gross) were in attendance. Additionally, “Justice By Any Means” host Malik Yoba made an appearance, and David and Tamela Mann walked the carpet to announce their new TV One show, “The Manns.”

The two-hour live special did not disappoint as the best of Black Hollywood turned out to celebrate. Immediately following, guests joined TV One, in partnership with Ford Motor Company and Creative Artists Agency (CAA), at an exclusive after party held at the W Hotel in Hollywood. Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes welcomed the crowd, followed by a special performance by R&B vocalist Faith Evans.

TV One’s upcoming original film, “MEDIA” premieres on TV One Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. “MEDIA” is directed by Craig Ross, Jr. and executive produced by Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, Susan Banks, Kevin Arkadie, and Sheila Ducksworth.

Below are all of the winners for the 48TH Annual NAACP Image Awards:

Television Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

“`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Entertainer of the Year

Dwayne Johnson

See photos below:

