Georgia health advocates rally against Congressional effort to take 1 million from healthcare

Hundreds Will Rally Against GOP Plan Outside State Capitol

In the hometown of HHS Secretary Tom Price, hundreds of Georgians will rally at the Georgia State Capitol against Congressional Republican plans to take health care away from more than 1,000,000 Georgians. Hosted by Save My Care, Georgians for a Healthy Future, Athens for Everyone, Health Students Taking Action Together, Inc, New Georgia Project, and Feminists Women’s Health Center, the rally will feature remarks from local doctors, elected officials, and patients who have benefited from the ACA who will share their stories and call on Congressional Republicans to protect access to quality affordable health care.

Actor Blake Cooper Griffin, famous for his roles in USA’s Necessary Roughness, and ABC’s Castle will also deliver remarks calling on Republicans in Congress not to undermine Georgian’s health care.

The Save My Care Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country tour focused on telling the stories of the more than 30 million Americans who will lose their health care under Congress’ dangerous repeal plan. So far, the bus has held 30 rallies in 13 states and travelled 7,457 miles telling the stories of the more than 30 million Americans who will lose their health care under Congress’ dangerous repeal plan.

Event Details

Stacey Abrams, House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly

Blake Cooper Griffin, Actor

Vicki Hooper, Atlanta Resident

Jen Rafanan, Atlanta Resident

Wil May, DJ

Liberty Plaza, Capitol Ave. SW

Atlanta, GA 30334 Feb. 20 a tnoon

