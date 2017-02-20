20th Annual College Weekend: Detroit’s Largest College Fair

More than 54 colleges and universities including the Historic Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and several area middle and high schools will descend on the campus of Second Ebenezer Church February 24, 25 & 26, 2017 for a spectacular 20th Anniversary of College Weekend, announced Bishop Edgar L. Vann II today. In its 20th year, Second Ebenezer’s College Weekend has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships and has reached more than 7,000 high school students and young adults with the promise of higher education.

New this year, a career fair sponsored by Ebsource, Second Ebenezer’s workforce development program, is being added. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and learn about both internships and career opportunities at area employers.

A celebration of Black History Month, hundreds of students and their families are anticipated to participate, and all are welcome. Organizer Elder James Johnson said, “This event helps to shape the future for many metro Detroit youth. We are reaching out to all high school students and their parents and encouraging them to plan early. Going to college is a family affair. Economics alone make it out-of-reach for many. From understanding the value of higher education to financing college and preparing for the ACT and SAT exams, we provide all the resources they need to succeed. As always, we will be giving away scholarships and offering on-site admissions,” said Johnson.

