Atlanta City Council to host a work session on Councilman Kwanza Hall’s Legislation to repeal outdated offenses in Atlanta’s Municipal Code

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee will hold a work session to discuss legislation to repeal certain outdated offenses in Atlanta’s Municipal Code. Councilmembers will also discuss reclassifying other offenses to citation only, such as possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Atlanta City Councilmember Kwanza Hall has proposed legislation to repeal various sections of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances that appear to be outdated.

This work session will provide the Atlanta City Council an opportunity to hear from and exchange perspectives with a variety of partners including representatives from the Mayor’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, the City Courts, and the City Law Department among others. Members from the public are also invited to share their insights during the public comment period of the meeting.

Who: Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee

What: Work Session on repealing outdated offenses

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 10 a.m.

Where: Atlanta City Hall, Committee Room 1

55 Trinity Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, Georgia 30303

