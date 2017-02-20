Farrakhan Speaks Feb. 19 at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam are reconvening the annual Saviours’ Day convention and celebration in Detroit, February 17-19, 2017. The event is open to the public. Minister Farrakhan will deliver a keynote address, “Have No Fear for the Future: The Future Is Ours!” on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Joe Louis Arena, 600 Civic Center Drive, in Detroit, Mich., at 2 p.m. Doors open at 12 noon. The Cobo Center, located at 1 Washington Blvd. in Detroit, will be the epicenter for workshops and other convention activities. “The Ultimate Challenge: Survival of the Black Nation” is the overall convention theme.

Minister Farrakhan’s keynote address, “Have No Fear For the Future: The Future Is Ours!” Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Joe Louis Arena, 600 Civic Center Drive, in Detroit. Program begins at 2 p.m. Media access will begin at 12 p.m. The entrance is at 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, Detroit MI 48226.

Thousands participate in this annual celebration that honors the birth of Master Fard Muhammad, founder of the Nation of Islam, and the Great Mahdi of the Muslims. Saviours’ Day includes sessions designed to uplift, inspire and facilitate positive change and justice for Black America and in the broader society. Born Feb. 26, 1877 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Master Fard Muhammad first visited Detroit in 1930. He established the first Muhammad Mosque in North America and commissioned the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, patriarch of the Nation, to raise a suffering people—Black people in America. Saviours’ Day will include workshops on education, economic development, housing and other subjects, concerts, a military drill competition, First Lady Mother Khadijah Farrakhan’s fun-filled and educational Children’s Village, a youth town hall meeting, an historical exhibit and much more. For more information, please call (312) 480-9775 or visit www.noi.org/savioursday.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: