Molina Healthcare of Michigan welcomes Dr. Taft Parsons as chief medical officer

Molina Healthcare of Michigan today announced that Taft Parsons III, M.D. has been named chief medical officer for the health plan. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the health plan’s clinical operations, including utilization management, case management, and quality improvement. Dr. Parsons joined the company in 2013 as the Vice President of Behavioral Health Plans for Molina Healthcare, Inc., where he was responsible for standardizing and overseeing the behavioral health benefits for each of Molina’s health plans.

“Dr. Parsons brings with him not only significant insight, but also clinical leadership for his new team,” said Christine Surdock, President of Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “During his time at Molina, Dr. Parsons has demonstrated his ability to care for members with complex medical needs and develop innovative ways to provide care. We are overjoyed to see Dr. Parsons help implement and guide Molina Healthcare of Michigan’s clinical direction.”

Dr. Parsons attended Morehouse College where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology. He received his medical degree from Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his residency in behavioral health at Henry Ford Health System. Additionally, Dr. Parsons is professionally affiliated with American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and Michigan Psychiatric Society.

