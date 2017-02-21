Atlanta City Councilmember Archibong to host Imagine Memorial Public Meeting

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Councilmember Natalyn Archibong will host a community meeting to discuss the Imagine Memorial Initiative.

The meeting will include updates on the development projects, speed and traffic improvements, intersection design and connectivity regarding transit, bicycles and pedestrians. The updates will be presented by Greg Giuffrida, the Memorial Drive Corridor Executive, GDOT and Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

“In the fall of 2014, largely due to the hundreds of comments we received from neighbors and stakeholders, a preliminary framework for Imagine Memorial was developed. Since that time, much work has been done to move us closer to our vision of a safer, more attractive pedestrian and cyclist accessible Memorial Drive,” Archibong said.

Memorial Drive connects many of the city’s most important historical and cultural institutions and neighborhoods. Decades of planning and investment, both public and private, have laid the foundation for what can become the most distinctive urban corridor in the City.

This meeting will provide an overview of Memorial Drive – from downtown to the city limits of Atlanta, with maps of private development and planned public infrastructure improvements. It will be an open-house format which will allow the public to add comments.

The community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Drew Charter Elementary, 301 East Lake Boulevard.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: