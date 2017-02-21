Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Baby, But Doesn’t Want To Pay Child Support

The seemingly never-ending drama between exes Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell is seriously messy and unfortunate. Despite ending their marriage while she was pregnant amidst cheating allegations, the former couple still must deal with each other for the sake of their newborn daughter, but things are off to a very rocky start.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell finally took a DNA test for his daughter Ella Grace with ex-wife Keshia Knight Pulliam and accepted the positive results despite his suspicions that he could be the father. However, he is now claiming that he doesn’t think he should have to pay child support for his daughter because his finances need to be worked out legally, according to a report by TMZ

The TMZ report reads:

Ed Hartwell filed new docs in his pending divorce from the former TV star, and admits he’s their newborn daughter’s dad … as results from his long-awaited paternity test proved.

Here’s the thing though … Ed says he shouldn’t have to start shelling out dough yet — at least not until a court decides exactly how much he should pay in child support.

In the docs — obtained by TMZ — Ed says he’s not buying Keshia’s claim she needs emergency financial support, because they both have deep pockets. Plus, he says she’s not considering his own expenses in setting up a nursery for the kid at his place.

This is such as sad situation. When Keshia Knight Pulliam should be completely enjoying the joys of being a first-time mother, she has to deal with the effects surrounding a marriage that likely should have never happened. Here’s hoping she can put this behind her sooner rather than later and enjoy her baby girl.

