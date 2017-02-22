Atlanta mayor candidates, attorney general, CNN’s media critic and legislators highlight State Bar event

Candidates for Atlanta mayor, Attorney General Chris Carr, CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and state legislators who are spearheading the reorganization of the Judicial Qualifications Commission headline the Feb. 24 Georgia Bar, Media & Judiciary Conference at the State Bar headquarters at 104 Marietta St. in downtown Atlanta.

Mayoral candidates Peter Aman, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Vincent Fort, Kwanza Hall, Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood, Michael Sterling and Cathy Woolard have confirmed they will appear on a panel and answer questions in a one-and-a-half hour session before an audience of lawyers, judges and journalists at 4 p.m. This will be the first time the candidates have appeared together in a forum where they will answer questions from an audience and journalists.

Attorney General Chris Carr will answer questions about open records and other issues facing the AG’s office at 11:15 a.m.

Sen. Josh McKoon and Rep. Wendell Willard headline a 10 a.m. panel that will discuss the future of the judicial discipline process in Georgia. McKoon has been a key opponent of the Judicial Qualifications Commission reorganization supported by Willard.

CNN Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter, host of “Reliable Sources,” will deliver the luncheon keynote address on “Fake News, Alternative Facts and Novel Answers for the News Business.”

Other sessions feature a review of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s award-winning national investigation of doctors and sex abuse and an examination of the issues that would face the media and public institutions in the outbreak of a mass-contamination and disease, featuring officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Emory. Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind” will broadcast live from the conference at 3 p.m.

A full description of the program is linked here. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1y4ZGdwvc5TpO6HX-qvDu3naMVT8MsAy6rNiLUnifTfQ/edit

The Georgia Bar, Media & Judiciary Conference is an annual CLE event that serves as a primer on recurring and emerging issues in the law and public policy. Sponsors include the State Bar of Georgia, law firms and news organizations.

