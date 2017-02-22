Legal Notice

Detroit Innovation Academy

Attention: Vended School Meal Companies

The Detroit Innovation Academy is requesting proposals for school food service vended meals. The Vendor would provide meal services according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations and guidelines as well as State of Michigan Department of Education policies and guidelines.

Vendors and/or their representatives may submit proposals to:

Detroit Innovation Academy

13600 Virgil St.

Detroit, MI 48223

The Detroit Innovation Academy’s Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all proposals or to accept the proposal that it finds, in its sole discretion, to be in the best interest of the school district.

A copy of the RFP will be available by email at info@eqeducation.org by March 3, 2017. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for March 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at 18211 Plymouth Rd., Detroit MI 48228. Attendance is mandatory.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 3:00 p.m. on March 24, 2017. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to Stephanie McIlroy, Detroit Innovation Academy, and be clearly marked: Food Service Vended Meal Proposal.

