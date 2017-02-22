Mayor Duggan’s State of the City speech promotes council, citizen participation [WATCH

Mayor Duggan delivered his second State of the City address at Second Ebenezer church on Detroit’s eastside last night to an enthusiastic, capacity crowd which overwhelmingly expressed their approval for the mayor’s performance to date.

Duggan, outlining a strategy to improve blight removal, park maintenance, crime reduction and making Detroit a family friendly destination, opened his address by pointing out the spirit of cooperation between his administration, Detroit City Council, business and local unions.

To see the speech in it’s entirety, view below:

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: