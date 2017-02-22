National Democratic Committee Reception held in Detroit at WSU

:The Democratic National Committee held a forum in Detroit based on electing new members and candidates for office. The forum was held at Wayne State University’s Community Arts Theater. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke along with DNC Chair Donna Brazile and others – while Stephen Henderson moderated the forum.

Later that evening, the Democratic National Finance Committee held a reception hosted by Carla Walker-Miller, of Walker-Miller Energy Services. The reception focused on energizing and strategizing, as well as electing new members and candidates for office. Mayor Mike Duggan addressed the crowd, along with Carla Walker-Miller and the candidates present.

