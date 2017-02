OPEN ENROLLMENT

BOGGS SCHOOLS

The Boggs School’s 2017-18 open enrollment period is March 1-31, 2017 and random selection drawing, if needed, will be Th. April 13, 5pm, 4141 Mitchell St., Detroit, 48207. See: http://www.boggsschool.org/application-instructions.

Remaining open house sessions:

Fri. 2/24, 9:30am

Tues. 2/28, 5:30pm

Tues. 3/14, 9:30am & 5:30pm

RSVP to che.lin.boggsschool@gmail.com or (313) 923-2301.

RSVP REQUIRED.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: