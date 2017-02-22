Palmer Woods Music in Homes Celebrates Black History Month  Jazz with David McMurray Trio Plus A. Spencer Barefield 

The concert takes place in an architectural gem — a 1928 historic Tudor in Palmer Woods. A delicious soul food-inspired meal is included.

Music Director and featured soloist with Motown artist KEM, McMurray is one of Detroit’s most in-demand musicians. He has toured with Bob James, pianist Geri Allen, composer Mark Isham, Algerian Räi artist Cheb Khalid, and most recently with French pop star Johnny Hallyday. He performed and recorded with the eclectic funk band Was (Not Was), Griot Galaxy, and with Kid Rock. In addition to five CDs under his own name, he’s recorded with the Rolling Stones, B 52’s, Herbie Hancock, Nancy Wilson, BB King, Bonnie Raitt, Temptations, Patti Smith, A. Spencer Barefield, and many others.

Over the past two years, Dave has played on every major Music television event, including the Grammys, The American Music awards, The MTV Music Awards, and the Country Music Awards, The World Music Awards, and numerous French tv performances. A multi-instrumentalist, who as well as playing tenor, soprano, and alto saxophones, adds the mastery of the flute and keyboards to his array of talents.

A widely acclaimed guitarist, soloist, composer and ensemble leader, A. Spencer Barefield has performed, toured and recorded extensively for nearly four decades as a ensemble leader, soloist, and with many jazz giants, including Roscoe Mitchell, Lester Bowie, Oliver Lake, Richard Davis, Andrew Cyrille and Reggie Workman. He has played at hundreds of festivals and concerts worldwide from the Detroit Institute of Arts to the Nickelsdorf and Leverkusener jazz festivals in Europe.