Rock This Way! Shake Shack To Open Its Doors In Downtown Detroit Thursday

Let’s ride. Shake Shack® is proud to announce that it will open its first-ever Michigan location on Thursday, February 23rd at 11AM in the First National Building (660 Woodward) at the base of the city’s central gathering place, Campus Martius Park. Originally built in 1922, the iconic First National Building has undergone tremendous restoration in recent years.

Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus beef burgers, chicken (no hormones added ever), griddled flat-top dogs, fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries, beer, wine and more. A fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal, Shake Shack has earned a cult-like following around the world.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shake Shack to the Motor City,” said Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO. “The resurgence of Detroit celebrates its storied past and the bright future ahead. We’re honored to play a small part and looking forward to immersing ourselves into the community and contributing to downtown Detroit’s placemaking movement.”

In addition to the Shack classics, the Downtown Detroit Shack will be spinning up a selection of local frozen custard concretes: Motor City Mix (vanilla custard, peanut butter sauce, Bon Bon Bon dark chocolate with Rocky’s honey roasted peanuts and chocolate toffee) and the Pie Oh My (vanilla custard, Sister Pie featured pie). A remix on the fan favorite Shack Attack, Detroit edition (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, Zingerman’s Black Magic Brownie and Mast Brothers Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles) will also be available.

Diners will be able to wash their burgers and fries down with not only Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale, but also brews like Cheboygan Brewing Blood Orange Honey Wheat, Griffin Claw Brewing El Rojo Red Ale, and Short’s Brewing Huma Lupa Licious India Pale Ale. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of organic and biodynamic Shack Red® and Shack White® wine from Napa-based Frog’s Leap Winery.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good®, the Detroit Shack will donate 5% of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete to Gleaners Community Food Bank, a non-profit that provides local households in need with access to sufficient, nutritious food.

The Shack App will be enabled at The Downtown Detroit Shack starting March 1st, allowing guests to order Shake Shack when they want it and right from their phone. With the Shack App, guests can pick their food, choose an available pickup time and it will be cooked-to-order and timed to their arrival.

Shake Shack collaborated with contemporary menswear designer John Varvatos, a Detroit-native, on a limited-edition t-shirt that embodies the spirit of the city. It will be available for sale at the Downtown Detroit Shack as well as online at shakeshack.com.

In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Detroit Shack’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council; and artwork by Detroit-based artist Jesse Kassel will be displayed throughout the interior of the Shack, including the mural of a bird’s-eye view of Detroit and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Learn more at: shakeshack.com | facebook.com/shakeshack | @shakeshack | @shakeshack

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: